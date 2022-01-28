The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of Humana worth $136,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $383.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.76 and a 200 day moving average of $427.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

