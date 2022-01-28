The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 58,304 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,304 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of Northrop Grumman worth $148,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

