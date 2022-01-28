Assetmark Inc. Invests $12.58 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,581,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.29% of H&R Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in H&R Block by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,997 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.