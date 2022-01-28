Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,663 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,559,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,526,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 242,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,193,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 214,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.