The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239,813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.85% of Hologic worth $158,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after buying an additional 367,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Hologic stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

