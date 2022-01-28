Keep Network Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $247.87 million and approximately $19.94 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00040914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00104106 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 621,921,013 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.