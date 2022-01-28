Venus Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Venus has a total market cap of $98.89 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $8.28 or 0.00022541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,721.52 or 0.99951787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00448635 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.