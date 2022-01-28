Ccore One Day Trading Volume Hits $138.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 36.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $14,645.86 and $138.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00040914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00104106 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

