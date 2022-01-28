F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

FFIV stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,022. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.60. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in F5 Networks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

