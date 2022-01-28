Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.27.

TSE OR traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,532.22.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.