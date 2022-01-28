Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Realty Income Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realty Income in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.16. 14,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,036. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.