Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

