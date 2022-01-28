Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Okta worth $371,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Okta by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.53 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

