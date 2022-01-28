Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 363.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 115,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,878,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $275.85 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

