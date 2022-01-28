Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OFC opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

