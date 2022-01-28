Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lessened by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

