Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 733,535 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,303,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733,535 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Credit Suisse Group worth $279,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $15,668,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $10,570,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $10,031,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 414,377 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

