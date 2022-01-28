Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Down 4.2%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. 227,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,997,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Discovery by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Discovery by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

