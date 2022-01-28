Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.

TDY opened at $397.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.76. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

