Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $138.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro traded as low as $91.78 and last traded at $92.03. Approximately 60,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 946,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.58.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

