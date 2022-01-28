Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.10 EPS.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.16.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

