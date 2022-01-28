Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $141.29 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.08.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,166,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

