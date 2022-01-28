AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5.5%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.24. 168,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,237,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

