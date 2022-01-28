Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.59-$19.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.02 billion.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

