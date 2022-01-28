WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

