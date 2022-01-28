Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.