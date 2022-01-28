Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

