TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Announces Earnings Results

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%.
TSC stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.
About TriState Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.