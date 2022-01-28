TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Announces Earnings Results

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%.

TSC stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

