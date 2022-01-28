$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.