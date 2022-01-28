Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.45.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $213,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.