FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.23.

CPX opened at C$38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.20. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.31 and a 1-year high of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

