Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by 91.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn ($0.44) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -9.1%.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.