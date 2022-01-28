Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Reduced by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $117.86 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average of $151.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

