Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Reduced by Truist Financial

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

SLGN opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Silgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

