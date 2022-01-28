Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

