Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

NYSE EOG opened at $109.75 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.