Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $248,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $340,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWG opened at $172.60 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $172.60 and a 12 month high of $247.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average of $215.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.624 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.