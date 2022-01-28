Assetmark Inc. Sells 40,861 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,861 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $102.44.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

