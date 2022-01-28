CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

IEF opened at $112.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $119.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

