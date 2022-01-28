CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 83,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 414.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

UPS opened at $194.83 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.01. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

