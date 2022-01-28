Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,080 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:PV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV).

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.