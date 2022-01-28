Advisory Research Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,505 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,835,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,655,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

