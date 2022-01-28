Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $79,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 214,007 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,674,000 after purchasing an additional 473,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

