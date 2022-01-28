CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.