RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $62.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $590.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.15. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

