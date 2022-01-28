LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $10,440.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

