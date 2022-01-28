Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $95,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $423.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

