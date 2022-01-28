Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,829 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.80% of Crown worth $103,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

