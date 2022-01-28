Credit Suisse AG Sells 211,225 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,225 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.97% of Verint Systems worth $86,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after buying an additional 943,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 41.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,046,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after buying an additional 307,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 231.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 270,406 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT opened at $51.26 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -197.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

