Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.78% of Penske Automotive Group worth $61,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

